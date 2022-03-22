Community School Pilot Program moves to State Senate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill that would institute a pilot program for the community school concept advanced from the House on Monday.

House Bill 3374 states community schools would make use of up to $100,000 per school district of federal funds to allow schools to hire a resource coordinator who becomes familiar with individual student and family needs. There is also no added costs to school districts, but would use federal funds made available through grants.

HB3374 would authorize the State Board of Education to help local school boards create pilot projects to align community resources to ensure students’ needs are met. The measure also directs the board to award federal grants so districts could employ a resource coordinator.

The legislation shows schools would complete a comprehensive student needs assessment involving stakeholders to see what students, families and the schools need. Schools also would involve site-based collaborative leadership and include an ongoing stakeholder engagement process.

An amendment to the bill states the resource coordinator will complete Hope Leadership training, part of the Hope Rising Initiative.

Community schools are based on six principals:

Strengthened curriculum and academic programs that are culturally relevant and engaging.

An emphasis on high-quality teaching.

A shared leadership philosophy.

Positive behavior practices, such as restorative practices.

Transformational family, student and community engagement.

Coordinated and integrated wrap-around supports, such as health care, eye care and social and emotional services.

HB3374 continues to the State Senate.

