UPDATE: Fire at home in north Lawton caused by smoking materials

By Chase Scheuer and Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. - Lawton firefighters responded to a fire which broke at a home in northwest Lawton.

Fire Crews were called to the scene around 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning at the 1800 block of northwest Taft Avenue.

When crews got there, smoke could be seen coming from the attic of the home, but they were able to get it under control.

Following an investigation, the cause of the fire was discovered to be improperly discarded smoking materials.

There were no injuries reported with the fire.

The original story can be found below.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Lawton fire department worked to get a fire out at a home in the 1800 block of Northwest Taft Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the scene around 5:00 A.M. When our Photographer got there, he said he saw smoke coming from the top of the house, but firefighters were spending a majority or their time focusing inside of the garage.

If we find out more information we will try to pass that along.

