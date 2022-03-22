First Alert Forecast: Strong NW Winds Today | 3/22AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up on this Tuesday morning, conditions are relatively quiet. We’re seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies with high pressure west and low pressure east. The difference between pressure systems will create strong northwest winds today at 20 to 30mph. Wind gusts will range from the mid 30s east to the low 50s west!! A Wind Advisory is in place for many counties until 7PM tonight.

While the winds will be the main weather story for today, keep in mind we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies with limited sunshine. With the strong NW winds and the extra cloud cover, high temperatures this afternoon will only rise into the upper 40s to low 50s area wide.

Skies will clear tonight from west to east with winds staying out of the NW at 10 to 15mph. Temperatures by sunrise tomorrow morning will drop into the mid 30s.

Despite the rain that moved through our area yesterday, fire danger will be elevated for areas along and west of Highway-183 for tomorrow! Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with northwest winds at 10 to 20mph. High temperatures will stay below average with many by the afternoon only rising into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday but slightly warmer. High temperatures in the mid 60s for all locations with mostly sunny skies and northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday will remain mostly sunny with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. High temperatures, despite the north winds, will soar into the mid to upper 70s! Initial weather data was showing a cold front moving into our area late Friday night/ early Saturday morning. However, most recent data suggests this front will wash out and stay to our north before it enters anywhere near us.

This front, or lack there of I should say, plus a ridge of high pressure shifting east out into the Southern Plains, will result in warming conditions through the weekend!! Saturday’s afternoon temperatures are now looking to rise into the mid to upper 70s for all locations with light north to south winds at 5 to 15mph. Both days over the weekend will see mostly sunny skies!

High temperatures on Sunday for all locations will soar into the mid to upper 80s with southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Some locations in our DMA have a good chance of approaching 90 degrees by Monday!

The warmer temperatures along with a return of breezy south winds will elevate fire concerns by late in the weekend and early next week.

Have a good day! -LW

