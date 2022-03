OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act has passed the Oklahoma House on Tuesday.

House Bill 3409 would allow a tenant to make repairs if the cost is equal or less than one month’s rent if the tenant has not made them.

The cost of repairs could be deducted from rent owned.

HB3409 will next be considered in the State Senate.

