Lawton Public Library receives thousands in grant funds

(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) announced the Lawton Public Library has been awarded a grant through the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.

The library has been awarded $20,000 for their Microfilm Digitization project, which will allow the library to have 6,000 rolls of microfilm scanned, digitized and hosted in their library. The collection includes films from local newspapers.

The grant program is a grants-in-aid program offered by OHS to collect, preserve and share Oklahoma history. It’s open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma.

It’s registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state and offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for various projects.

Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January.

More information can be found at www.okhistory.org/grants.

The total amount of funds which will be distributed this year through the grant program is over $500,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

