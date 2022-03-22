MacArthur High School hosts Street Cleanup

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - McArthur High School’s JROTC will clean a street later this week.

MacArthur High School will host a Street Cleanup and check presentation from the American Legion from 2:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

The check presentation will be at the MacArthur High School JROTC building and the street cleanup will be on East Gore Blvd. from 45th Street and Flower Mound Road. The street is adopted by MacArthur JROTC.

The American Legion is presenting a check to the organization and Chick-Fil-A meals to every cadet as a reward to celebrate the JPA success.

The event is collaboration with the American Legion and will highlight the battalion’s work throughout this school year.

