Officials discover car driven into creek

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (KSWO) - Emergency officials in Medicine Park said a man drove his vehicle into Medicine Park Creek earlier Tuesday Morning.

Emergency crews were called out around 8 a.m. to Rex Leath Drive and Highway 49.

Officials discovered a man in a black Honda, sinking in the middle of Medicine Park Creek.

They were able to remove the man from the car, but he was unconscious.

The driver was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital and there is no word on his condition at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

