Oklahoma House passes Caring for Caregivers Act

(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill that would grant an income tax credit for caregivers passed the House on Tuesday and will head to the State Senate.

House Bill 3371 would create the Caring for Caregivers Act, which would grant an income tax credit equal to half of the expenses of providing care for an older loved who is certified to need help with at least two activities of daily living.

The non-refundable tax credit would be capped at $2,000 unless the loved one being cared for is a veteran or is suffering from Alzheimer’s or related dementia; which would increase the credit to $3,000.

The credit would cover costs such as:

  • Home alterations to allow the family member to remain safe and mobile.
  • Durable medical equipment and technology.
  • Home care and personal aide attendants.
  • Respite and adult day care.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

