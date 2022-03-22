Right to Garden Act passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to grant people the right to grow personal gardens without government action, regardless of where they live, has passed the House.

House Bill 2979 created the Oklahoma Right to Garden Act and prohibits local governments from regulating gardens on residential properties. The measure does not preclude local governments from regulating water use, fertilizer use or invasive species.

Representative Rick West said the Act will help those experiencing food shortages due to supply chain issues and inflation at grocery stores.

HB2979 will be considered in the State Senate.

