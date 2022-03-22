Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Right to Garden Act passes Oklahoma House

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill to grant people the right to grow personal gardens without government action, regardless of where they live, has passed the House.

House Bill 2979 created the Oklahoma Right to Garden Act and prohibits local governments from regulating gardens on residential properties. The measure does not preclude local governments from regulating water use, fertilizer use or invasive species.

Representative Rick West said the Act will help those experiencing food shortages due to supply chain issues and inflation at grocery stores.

HB2979 will be considered in the State Senate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
DRUNKDRIVER_NOLAN BRADY_VOPIC_MUG
Drunk driver causes crash on Trail Road
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Court finds man guilty of rape

Latest News

Cameron University hosts business forum on Wednesday, March 23.
Cameron University hosts business forum
A fire in Kiowa County burns down a home.
Kiowa County fire destroys home
Red Cross assists in Kingston, Okla. tornado recovery.
Red Cross assists tornado victims
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust
The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus...
Bill to limit abortions passes house, moves to Senate