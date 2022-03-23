7News First Alert Weather: Fire weather conditions will return tomorrow and throughout the upcoming weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy and cold with near record lows falling into the low 30s. Cover tender plants and vegetation to avoid any damage from occurring, bring in pets and set your home thermostat to a comfortable temperature before heading to bed tonight.

On Thursday, elevated fire weather conditions across all of Texoma with near-critical fire conditions for Haskell and Throckmorton counties. Highs will top out in the mid 60s, relative humidity will get as low as 15-20% and winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

The warming trend will continue into the upcoming weekend as the ridge of high pressure expands across the Southern Plains. Unseasonably warm temperatures with top out in the mid 80s on Sunday, and into the upper 80s and low 90s on Monday. Elevated fire weather conditions return on Saturday and will become near-critical on Sunday and Monday of next week.

Our next cold front will move through on Tuesday afternoon with highs cooling off into the low 70s on Wednesday. The associated storm system will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms to parts of Texoma starting Tuesday evening and throughout the first half of Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty on the placement of the upper-level low and the amount of moisture that will be in place, which will ultimately depict on what areas see the higher amounts of rainfall.

