Cameron University unveils Aggie Books & Brew coffee shop

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University students, faculty and alumni gathered Wednesday for their grand opening of the library coffee shop.

The Aggie Books & Brew coffee shop was unveiled.

The name chosen was one of many introduced, which students voted on, and was submitted by an alumna.

Ronna Vanderslice, the Vice President of Academic Affairs, said based on the turnout they had, she can tell the students are excited.

”I think this is a wonderful thing for our students,” Vanderslice said. “Because as they are here in the library, it’s an additional place for them to sit, study and hang out with their friends as well as get refreshments, coffee and any kind of snacks. They’re going to have a really nice selection of those for out students there.”

She said they can’t thank the McMahon Foundation enough for their continued support.

Of the 532 votes they received on names, Aggie Books & Brew received 30 percent of the votes.

