LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Fire Department was called to a fully engulfed abandoned house fire on 13th and Irwin.

The call came at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and crews were on scene until just after 10 p.m.

The fire marshal has been called out to investigate the fire.

You can count on 7News to bring you the latest when we hear more.

