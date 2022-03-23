Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Deputies: Man mauled by tiger at Florida airboat attraction

Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man...
Officials say a tiger mauled a 50-year-old worker at a Florida airboat attraction. The man sustained injuries to both of his arms and was taken to the hospital.(Source: WINK via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) - A tiger mauled a worker Tuesday afternoon at a Florida airboat attraction, officials said.

The attack occurred at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours in Ochopee, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to Wooten’s website, the attraction includes an animal sanctuary that features two tigers, two lions, otters, turtles, crocodiles and alligators.

A caretaker was feeding a tiger in its enclosure when another worker who wasn’t authorized to be with the tiger entered the enclosure, deputies said. The tiger attacked the 50-year-old man and caused injuries to both of his arms, officials said.

The man was transported to a hospital. Officials didn’t immediately disclose his condition.

The tiger’s caretaker was able to safely contain the big cat, officials said. The tiger was not injured.

In December, a custodial worker was mauled by a tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens after entering an unauthorized area. A Collier County deputy shot the animal as its jaw were wrapped around the man’s arm.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton police respond to an injury crash
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
There was a murder mystery dinner party in Wichita Falls hosted by the 50 Plus Zone at the...
50 Plus Zone members attend murderer mystery dinner party
Lawton Fire Department puts out vehicle fire and bystanders rescue the driver.
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry talks after guilty verdict