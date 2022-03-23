First Alert Forecast: A Mix of Sun & Clouds w/ Elevated Fire Danger | 3/23AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Wednesday morning Texoma! Winds will yet again be breezy but thankfully not as strong as yesterday!! All day long we’ll see northwest winds at 10 to 20mph with anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 30s. Despite the rain that fell on Monday, fire danger is elevated for areas west of I-44 this afternoon. We’ll start the day off with sunny skies with clouds increasing slightly by the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the upper 50s to low 60s.

There is a ton on moisture in place at the higher levels of the atmosphere but drier air closer to the surface. A sprinkle or two can’t be ruled out completely for counties south of the Red River but it’s likely that virga will result. This is the scientific phenomena for rain evaporating before it reaches the surface!

Overnight temperatures will fall close to freezing with partly cloudy skies & northwest winds.

A weak disturbance of energy will move across the northern Rockies tonight, which will help flatten the western ridge of high pressure in place. As this occurs, we’ll see anticyclonic flow aloft bringing plenty of sunshine to our area to end this workweek. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Northwest winds at 10 to 15mph.

Friday will be warmer as high temperatures soar into the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine on tap with light north winds at 5 to 15mph. A weak front will move into the Sooner State Friday into Friday night. It does look to wash out as it moves closer to I-40 but it will still put a slight pause in the warming trend Emphasis on slight pause and here’s why: Saturday will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s with light north to south winds. By Sunday high temperatures for all locations will remain 20 degrees above average as many locations will rocket into the upper 80s to low 90s!! Breezy south winds at 10 to 15mph. Both days over the weekend will see plenty of sunshine!!

Temperatures come Monday afternoon will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s for all locations across southwest Oklahoma & north Texas! South winds 10 to 20mph. While winds will not be overly strong, the unseasonably warm temperatures will result in elevated to near-critical fire conditions! Something we’ll keep a very close eye on.

By Tuesday, cloud cover will increase but still expect a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day. High temperatures in the mid 80s with south to north winds at 10 to 20mph. The wind shift will be thanks to our next approaching front, sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Have a good day! -LW

