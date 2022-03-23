Kochendorfer Brewery hosts design collaboration with AutismOklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kochendorfer Brewery in Duncan launched the first of a series of collaborative can designs.

The brewery teamed up with AutismOklahoma to create a label for their sour wheat.

The Kochendorfer’s came up with the idea last year, during AutismOklahoma’s Duets, where an autistic artist and neurotypical artist partner up to create something beautiful.

So, for this label, a pair came together to design the label for Kochendorfer’s latest brew.

Community Impact Director with Autsim Oklahoma Stacey Weddington said she sees magic giving those on the autism spectrum a chance to show their talents

”Such a beautiful can on their website, on ours, in restaurants,” Weddington said. “That’s the most we can hope for for anyone on or off the autism spectrum.”

On April 1, Kochendorfer has invited the community to share the collaborative can in Oklahoma City during AutismOklahoma’s Duets.

More information on the upcoming event can be found on their Facebook page.

