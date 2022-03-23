Expert Connections
Lawton police respond to an injury crash

Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.(KSWO)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department is investigating a single car crash which occurred on Tuesday night.

The call came in around 9:45 p.m. and happened on 11th Street near I-44 by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.

The car ended up in a field and an officer on scene said the driver went to a local hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

