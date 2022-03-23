Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Xtreme Bulls to be held at Great Plains Coliseum

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bull riding event will take place this weekend.

Kade Rogge, the announcer for Lawton PRCA Xtreme Bulls, joined KSWO to explain more about the upcoming event which will be from 7:30 p.m. on April 1 and 2 at Great Plains Coliseum.

Attendees will have a chance to see cowboys go head to head with some of the best bulls in the world.

Tickets are $20 for general seating or $25 for reserved seating.

Tickets can be purchased on Outhouse and more information can be found online.

You can purchase tickets on Outhouse by following the link on your screen.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens
Overall, today will consist of pleasant temperatures with dry conditions!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead | 3/25AM
Officials said a man was driving east on Highland when he took a turn a little too wide,...
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Latest information from Sunday fires released
Oklahoma School for the Deaf releases ASL online program.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf class reaches students world-wide