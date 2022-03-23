Lawton Xtreme Bulls to be held at Great Plains Coliseum

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A bull riding event will take place this weekend.

Kade Rogge, the announcer for Lawton PRCA Xtreme Bulls, joined KSWO to explain more about the upcoming event which will be from 7:30 p.m. on April 1 and 2 at Great Plains Coliseum.

Attendees will have a chance to see cowboys go head to head with some of the best bulls in the world.

Tickets are $20 for general seating or $25 for reserved seating.

Tickets can be purchased on Outhouse and more information can be found online.

