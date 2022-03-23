Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Microsoft confirms hack by cyber criminal organization

Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.
Microsoft said it recently was breached by a cyber criminal group.(Source: Microsoft/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft officials said they were hacked by Lapsus$, a cyber criminal group.

According to a blog post on Tuesday, the tech giant says Lapsus$ broke through an account which allowed it to have “limited access” to some Microsoft systems.

However, Microsoft said no customer data was compromised.

The announcement from Microsoft comes after Lapsus$ took credit for getting to Okta, a popular digital identity management firm.

Lapsus$ also boasted about breaking into chip giant Nvidia earlier this month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton police respond to an injury crash
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
There was a murder mystery dinner party in Wichita Falls hosted by the 50 Plus Zone at the...
50 Plus Zone members attend murderer mystery dinner party
Lawton Fire Department puts out vehicle fire and bystanders rescue the driver.
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry talks after guilty verdict