Oklahomans for the Arts launches dashboard

Oklahomans for the Arts launches a new dashboard for communities.
Oklahomans for the Arts launches a new dashboard for communities.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahomans for the Arts launched the Oklahoma Arts Education Dashboard on Wednesday.

The goal of the dashboard project is to increase awareness about the state of arts education in Oklahoma public schools and create efforts for equity in arts education across the state.

The dashboard displays six years of arts education data for all schools and districts in Oklahoma to illustrate status, disparities and opportunities for arts education in the state.

The dashboard was developed as a part of the national Arts Education Data Project, a nationwide initiative with 21 states including Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Department of Education has been an active contributor in data for the dashboard.

A toolkit is also available for those interested in advocating for the arts in their area and sharing its launch on social media.

The dashboard is now live and anyone can access it.

