Online meeting bill passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Legislation allowing members of a public body to participate in virtual meetings has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3415 would allow a public body to hold meetings virtually where the community may participate online.

The bill prohibits members of public bodies from participating virtually in more than 25 percent of the regular and special meetings in any calendar year and must attend form a single fixed location.

The bill aims to protect public participation by requiring the public meeting to indicate if the meeting includes electronic or in-person participation.

The measure also allows public bodies to conduct emergency meetings electronically if the governor has declared a statewide state of emergency, or if there has been a local state of emergency declared by local elected officials.

The bill does not apply to those serving on a virtual charter school approved and sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

HB3415 passed the House 70-21 and may now be considered in the Senate.

