Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Online meeting bill passes House

(Oklahoma House of Representatives)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Legislation allowing members of a public body to participate in virtual meetings has been approved by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House Bill 3415 would allow a public body to hold meetings virtually where the community may participate online.

The bill prohibits members of public bodies from participating virtually in more than 25 percent of the regular and special meetings in any calendar year and must attend form a single fixed location.

The bill aims to protect public participation by requiring the public meeting to indicate if the meeting includes electronic or in-person participation.

The measure also allows public bodies to conduct emergency meetings electronically if the governor has declared a statewide state of emergency, or if there has been a local state of emergency declared by local elected officials.

The bill does not apply to those serving on a virtual charter school approved and sponsored by the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.

HB3415 passed the House 70-21 and may now be considered in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens
Overall, today will consist of pleasant temperatures with dry conditions!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead | 3/25AM
Officials said a man was driving east on Highland when he took a turn a little too wide,...
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Latest information from Sunday fires released
Oklahoma School for the Deaf releases ASL online program.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf class reaches students world-wide