OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is releasing new details in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.

They’ve identified the inmate as Vanessa Thorpe, 39.

The OSBI said they were called to CCDC Sunday to investigate the death.

Authorities said detention officers conducting a routine inmate count found Thorpe unresponsive in her cell.

Detention officers and EMS tried to revive her, but Thorpe was pronounced dead at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

She was arrested on a warrant from September 2021 for failing to appear in court, on a charge of obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check from 2016.

According to CCDC’s jail roster, Thorpe was booked into jail on Saturday; a day before her death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Thorpe’s family reached out to 7News and said she will be missed dearly.

You can count on 7NEws to update you when we learn more.

