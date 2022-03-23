University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma to host spring choir concert

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - Since the start of the pandemic, the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma’s Concert Choir will present their spring concert for an in-person audience.

The performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on April 12 at the university’s Alumni Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.

The program will feature a variety of music ranging from the medieval period to popular contemporary songs.

The Latin chant “Ave Maria” will be sung in its original monophonic setting along with two additional arrangements for mixed choral voices from the Classical and Romantic periods.

The concert will also present music from diverse cultures, including a traditional Bantu folk song from South Africa, and several choral selections from film and music theatre are programmed as well.

Noah Holden of Muskogee will present Mozart’s setting of “Ave Maria” for voices and piano.

Lydia Wills will lead the choir in “Omnia Sol,” composed by former Oklahoma State University Director of Choral Activities Z. Randall Stroope.

Jan Hanson, professor of music, serves as the Concert Choir conductor, while Rhenada Finch, instructor in music, will serve as the collaborative artist on piano.

The Concert Choir has performed in collaboration with local public school and university choirs.

For more information, contact Hanson at 405-574-1298 or jhanson@usao.edu.

