USACi invites the community to World Finals

USACi hosts car audio competition in Lawton.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - USACi World Finals will take place later this week.

The finals event is an annual car audio competition which will be held at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

USACi will give awards for each division and subsequent class are distributed to winners 1st through 3rd.

This is an invitation only event where participation is determined by a points based system managed by USACi Administration.

There will competitors from around the world, manufactures and industry affiliates.

