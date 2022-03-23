Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

You can customize your own Peeps for Easter

You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.
You can customize your Peeps for Easter with your choice of color, dip and topping.(Peeps, Just Born)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – You can customize your Peeps for Easter this year.

The Pennsylvania-based candy company that makes Peeps will let you choose three aspects of your Peeps.

You choose the color: yellow, pink or blue.

Then, select a dip that sits on the bottom half of the chick. The dip choices are dark, milk or white chocolate.

Finally, you choose a topping from a number of options, including round confetti sprinkles, crushed cookie, crushed pretzel, chocolate chips or toasted coconut.

The cost for six personalized chicks in two boxes costs $29.95 plus shipping.

They’re available until supplies run out at peepsandcompany.com.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton police respond to an injury crash
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
There was a murder mystery dinner party in Wichita Falls hosted by the 50 Plus Zone at the...
50 Plus Zone members attend murderer mystery dinner party
Lawton Fire Department puts out vehicle fire and bystanders rescue the driver.
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Nebraska US Rep. Fortenberry found guilty in campaign probe
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking to the media after being found guilty on all three charges.
Fortenberry talks after guilty verdict