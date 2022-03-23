Young Professionals Lawton joins 7News in studio

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program dedicated to connecting young professional members with leaders from a variety of industries and businesses has an event coming up.

Joining us now is Frank Myers, Vice Chair of Young Professionals of Lawton, to talk about their Mentor Network event.

The Young Professionals of Lawton Mentor Network will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at JPL Productions located on 10 northwest Mission Boulevard.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information on this event and registration can be found on the YPL website.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.