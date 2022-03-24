7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant, yet mild weekend ahead as the warming trend continues

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and cold with overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Temperatures should stay just above freezing, however you’ll still want to bring your pets indoors. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, another bright and sunny afternoon is expected with highs topping out in the upper 70s. A weak cold front will move through the area before stalling just south of Texoma. Winds will be out of the east and briefly shift to the northeast at 5-15 mph.

This will have no impact on temperatures moving into the upcoming weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures topping out in the mid 80s on Sunday. Fire weather conditions will become elevated with highs topping out in the mid 80s and relative humidity as low as 15-30%. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with higher wind gusts.

Near-critical fire weather conditions will be in place on Monday as temperatures soar close to 90° and winds will increase out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. Relative humidity will get as low as 15-30%. Any fires that break out will have the tendency to spread quickly and be hard to contain.

Our next cold front and associated storm system arrives Tuesday night and Wednesday of next week. At the moment, this will bring a lower coverage of rain compared to the previous system. Widely scattered showers and storms are still possible, with isolated strong-to-severe storms not out of the question. Unfortunately, the bulk of the rain will remain east of Texoma.

Following the cold front, temperatures will cool off into the mid-to-upper 60s throughout the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.