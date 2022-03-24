Abby Broyles withdraws from House race, focuses on mental health

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Democrat Candidate Abby Broyles has ended her campaign for Oklahoma’s 5th Congressional District.

Broyles said she is undergoing mental health treatment for anxiety and alcohol dependency.

In a statement, Broyles said once she works through her mental health challenges, she’ll come back to politics.

“Last month, I made a mistake I deeply regret,” Broyles said. “As I admitted, I mixed alcohol and a medication I’d never taken before while under the same roof as a group of young women who looked up to me, and for that, I apologize from the bottom of my heart. A mother whom I’ve never met, went to Twitter and the media 5 days later to make accusations that not only go against my core values and beliefs, but are falsely accusatory. The moment the news became public, I received countless repulsive messages, right-wing social media attacks, and death threats that have led to me feeling unsafe in my own home. On the morning of March 2nd, I made the attempt to take my life, but thankfully, God had greater plans for me. I am currently undergoing mental health treatment for severe anxiety and dependency on alcohol to cope. For too long, I was committed to being a great political figure and representative for the people of Oklahoma rather than taking the time to work on the most important part – myself. I want to thank my family, friends, supporters and donors who have reached out and lifted me up. Once I work through my mental health challenges, I will be back to fight and protect our democracy, working alongside all of you – women, girls and working families alike. I’m making this promise to you: I will be back stronger than ever.”

In a press release, Broyles’ campaign said after she announced her candidacy for the House seat representing parts of the Oklahoma City area, the Republican legislature in Oklahoma “gerrymandered” the district which “prevents any democrat from winning.”

They said, along with recent events in her personal life which turned Broyles into “salacious right-wing clickbait” led them to the decision to end her campaign.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.