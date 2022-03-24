Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Alabama attorney general voices concern over Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to Supreme Court

Alabama Attorney General Steve Williams is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.
By David Ade
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is on the record airing his concern about the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court. Williams spoke with the committee consider Judge Jackson’s nomination on Thursday.

Alongside a mix of nearly a dozen supporters and opponents of Judge Jackson’s nomination, Marshall told the Senate Judiciary Committee that he fears that Judge Jackson believes a fundamental redesign of the criminal justice system is needed.

In an interview with the Washington News Bureau, Marshall said, “I think we’ve not yet heard her say that she [Judge Jackson] believes fundamentally that our criminal justice system is fair and unbiased.”

Marshall was invited to testify by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The scheduled public hearings in Judge Jackson’s nomination wrapped on Thursday. The committee is expected wait a few weeks before voting on whether to send her nomination to the full Senate for a confirmation vote.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton police respond to an injury crash
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus...
Bill to limit abortions passes house, moves to Senate
Online meeting bill passes House
Daylight Savings Time bill passes Oklahoma House, heads to Senate
Oklahoma House passes Caring for Caregivers Act
Duncan Police Department calls in Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad Unit.
Duncan Police Department, OHP Bomb Disposal Unit investigate stolen property case