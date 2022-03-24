Apache Casino Hotel hosts Children United event

LAWTON, Okla. - Dancing for Children United event comes to Apache Casino Hotel.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

It will be held in the ballroom at Apache Casino Hotel in Lawton.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

All proceeds go to help build an all-inclusive playground at Elmer Thomas Park.

More information can be found on the Children United Facebook page.

