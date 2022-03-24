Bill to disallow firearm discrimination contracts passes House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill out of the House of Representatives that would disallow the state of Oklahoma to contract with any company that discriminates against the firearms industry has passed.

House Bill 3144 would provide a governmental entity may not enter to contract a company for the purchase of goods or services unless the contract contains verification from the company it does not have a practice, policy, guidance or directive that discriminates against a firearm entity or firearm trade association based solely on firearms.

If the bill becomes law, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services would be charged with ensuring government contracts comply with this new language.

HB3144 now moves to the Senate.

