Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bill to limit abortions passes house, moves to Senate

The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus...
The Minnesota Department of Revenue estimated it will have to repay about $67 million, plus interest, in rebates over the next two years for overtaxing some trust accounts. It also expects to collect about $34 million less per year in trust-related taxes.(Source: AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill which would reduce the number of abortions performed in Oklahoma has passed the House.

House Bill 4327 will allow private civil lawsuits to be filed against any person who knowingly performs or attempts to perform an abortion except in cases of medical emergency to save the life of the mother.

The bill also would allow civil action against anyone who knowingly engages in, conducts to aid or abet an abortion. This includes paying for or reimbursing the cost of an abortion through insurance or otherwise.

There would be statutory damages of no less than $10,000 for each abortion performed or induced. Nominal and compensatory for harm suffered and court fees and costs would also be paid by those who violate the law.

The language in the bill mirrors the Texas heartbeat bill and similar legislation passed in Idaho, which has withstood multiple legal challenges to date. This measure specifies human life begins at conception and not only when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens
Overall, today will consist of pleasant temperatures with dry conditions!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead | 3/25AM
Officials said a man was driving east on Highland when he took a turn a little too wide,...
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Latest information from Sunday fires released
Oklahoma School for the Deaf releases ASL online program.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf class reaches students world-wide