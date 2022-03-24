Bill to limit abortions passes house, moves to Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill which would reduce the number of abortions performed in Oklahoma has passed the House.

House Bill 4327 will allow private civil lawsuits to be filed against any person who knowingly performs or attempts to perform an abortion except in cases of medical emergency to save the life of the mother.

The bill also would allow civil action against anyone who knowingly engages in, conducts to aid or abet an abortion. This includes paying for or reimbursing the cost of an abortion through insurance or otherwise.

There would be statutory damages of no less than $10,000 for each abortion performed or induced. Nominal and compensatory for harm suffered and court fees and costs would also be paid by those who violate the law.

The language in the bill mirrors the Texas heartbeat bill and similar legislation passed in Idaho, which has withstood multiple legal challenges to date. This measure specifies human life begins at conception and not only when a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.