Cameron University hosts business forum on Wednesday, March 23.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University’s Bill W. Burgess Jr. Business Research Center (BBRC) hosted a business forum on the problems and prospects of renewable energy.

The event took place at Mary Lou and W. Carey Johnson Auditorium in Ross Hall.

The forum looked at issues, prospects and various options for renewable energy in Oklahoma.

Travis Roach, chair of the Department of Economics and Director of the Central Policy Institute at the University of Central Oklahoma, served as keynote speaker.

Roach was joined by Matthew Newman, an advocate for sustainability and an advisor to Kenneth E. Wagner, Secretary of Energy &and Environment; Russell Philpott, co-founder and lead consultant, Precise Building Performance LLC; and Jay Watson, director of Workforce Development, Canadian Valley Technology Center.

