Comanche Co. family recovering after Sunday wildfire destroys property

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tragedy for one Comanche County family during this weekend’s wildfires.

The blaze killing livestock and destroying property, even threatening the couple’s home near Lasso Loop on Sunday.

“Devastating. Devastating and helpless. There’s nothing you can do but watch,” said Dusty Weaver.

Dusty and Chris Weaver were out of town on Sunday when their teenage sons called to tell them a large grassfire was spreading toward their family home in Ranger Estates.

“All I could think was, ‘Get off the phone with me, call 911,’ and then I started calling family and friends because there was nothing I could do. I was six hours away,” Dusty said.

The two hopped in the car and rushed home, where officials were evacuating residents.

The fire burnt a horse barn, trailer, boat and workshop to a crisp and killed the family’s five chickens.

“It’s a big hit, but it was stuff,” Dusty said.” Our boys were safe.”

“We need to really give a shout out to our neighbors who came in and assisted in getting our family out of the house,” Chris said.

“Yeah, because our boys’ bedroom is right there,” Dusty said.

It touched the backside and roof of the house, but the two said the damage is repairable.

Dusty said they’re grateful for their neighbors who stepped up to help get their children to safety.

“You don’t know when something like this is going to happen and when the community comes around and saves you,” Chris said. “The Flower Mound Fire Department and other volunteer fire departments came together and just really saved us.

“Family, friends, neighbors, this is a really great community out here,” Dusty said.

Chris and Dusty said the community response has been overwhelming.

“There’s been several people reaching out and helping us and offering to come by and just help us get things brought out of the home,” Chris said. “We got Ryan Herring and they’re bringing in a shipping container for us so we can move furniture and stuff out and try to salvage what we can. We’re blessed. We’re really blessed.”

Comanche County Emergency Management officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help the Weavers rebuild what they lost.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.