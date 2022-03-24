Expert Connections
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area

Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday afternoon and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the stadium, which seats more than 76,000 people.

No injuries were reported, and investigators have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

