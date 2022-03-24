Father-son firefighting duo save homes in Sunday Lake Ellsworth fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - While the Ellsworth Fire tragically took a life, it could have also taken homes.

Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Leo Negrete is giving credit to a father-son firefighting duo who he says is responsible for saving several homes during that fire.

A homeowner told 7NEWS the two men were by themselves for at least an hour trying to keep flames from reaching the houses.

17-year-old Shawn Dillon joined the Porter Hill Volunteer Fire Department about six months ago.

On Sunday, he and his father Patrick were the first from the department to respond to the large grassfire on northeast King Road.

“We started heading out towards the fire in the engine, me and my father, and when we got out there, we seen the flames crossing the road and a truck came across, where it was all that was on fire,” Shawn said. “About 15 foot flames coming across the road and they told us we needed to get to the other side because there were structures in danger.”

A Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy joined the two in protecting structures on Track Road.

As the fire approached a fence, the men acted quickly.

“My father kicked on the water on the engine and I was on the end of the hose and we started putting out the fire, right close up to the fence and it was probably 100 yards or so all the way to the next house,” Shawn said.

A tanker was too heavy to drive over a bridge on the road,= sending the pair back and forth five times to retrieve water.

They extinguished fire that spread to a metal shed and closely guarded the homes in harm’s way, sparing many from a devastating fate.

“Our department’s very proud,” Negrete said. “As you know, one of our firefighters is still a junior firefighter with not that much experience, but still about to take the training we’ve been taking and take it to heart and just react on that training to do what was right and what needed to be done.”

Shawn said the only thing on his mind was saving houses feet away from the blaze.

“I’m proud of myself, proud of my father, proud of the Porter Hill Fire Department that we’re able to actually go and help the community and save everything that we can,” Shawn said.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is collecting donations for volunteer fire departments until Friday.

You can drop off items or money between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

