Fire departments host fundraiser for firefighter who died in weekend fire

Fire departments in Comanche County host benefit breakfast for April Partridge.
Fire departments in Comanche County host benefit breakfast for April Partridge.(COURTESY)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Fire Department, Cyril Fire Department and Cement Fire Departments are hosting a fundraiser for April Partridge.

There will be a benefit breakfast in honor of the Edgewater Park firefighter from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 26.

The event will take place at the Apache Warrior Event Center.

The breakfast is donation only.

