Fire departments host fundraiser for firefighter who died in weekend fire

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Fire Department, Cyril Fire Department and Cement Fire Departments are hosting a fundraiser for April Partridge.

There will be a benefit breakfast in honor of the Edgewater Park firefighter from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 26.

The event will take place at the Apache Warrior Event Center.

The breakfast is donation only.

