Fire departments host fundraiser for firefighter who died in weekend fire
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Apache Fire Department, Cyril Fire Department and Cement Fire Departments are hosting a fundraiser for April Partridge.
There will be a benefit breakfast in honor of the Edgewater Park firefighter from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 26.
The event will take place at the Apache Warrior Event Center.
The breakfast is donation only.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.