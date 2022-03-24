First Alert Forecast: A relatively quiet weather day | 3/24AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gradual clearing is taking place this morning resulting in mostly clear skies. With the clear skies and light winds, temperatures have dropped to freezing for some locations. Despite the light winds, some are seeing wind chill values closer to the upper 20s. By mid-morning, winds will pick up out of the northwest at 10 to 15mph with anticipated wind gusts into the low 20s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the mid 60s NE to low 70s SW. High temperatures today will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday! Fire danger is elevated for all locations with the exception of Throckmorton and Haskell counties are those areas will see near-critical conditions.

Winds will be light and skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s by tomorrow morning, so a rather chilly start to the day is expected! With sunshine and a return of light southeast winds, high temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s by the afternoon.

A weak cold front does look to move across the northern part of the state tomorrow afternoon but will stall and wash out along the Red River. Little to no change in airmass is expected as high temperatures come Saturday afternoon will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. Look for sunny skies with light southeast winds.

Much warmer conditions are expected Sunday with high temperatures the in the mid 80s! The wind is not expected to be too strong on Sunday (southeast winds at 10 to 15mph) but low afternoon humidity, especially across southwest Oklahoma and adjacent northern Texas, will elevate fire weather conditions!

Warmer temperatures (highs nearing 90° for most of the area) and a stronger winds (out of the south at 10 to 20mph) will produce elevated to near- critical fire weather Monday afternoon, yet again for SWOK & NTX locations.

While there are some differences on coverage for rain next Tuesday and Wednesday, our next cold front will move in Wednesday cooling things off by mid-next week! For now, there does appear to be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday!

Have a good day! -LW

