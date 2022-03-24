Ft. Sill National Cemetery hosts another unclaimed veterans’ funeral

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four unclaimed veterans were laid to rest at the Fort Sill National Cemetery this morning.

Louis Volak, Ronnie Richards, Donald Wilson and Ralph sandy are the names of the heroic veterans who were honored during a burial ceremony.

All four dedicated their lives, serving our country, in the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps. branches.

One veteran served in World War Two and the Korean War, while the others served during the Vietnam era.

Military Order of the Purple Heart member Bruce Dwyre said around 18 different organizations showed their respects this morning, and made sure these unclaimed veterans were not alone.

”It’s very important to honor those who have no one to claim for them or to speak for them, to honor their service so our heroes are not forgotten,” Dwyre said.

To see more information for all four veterans, you can visit the U-S Department of Veteran Affairs website.

