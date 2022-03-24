Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Ft. Sill National Cemetery hosts another unclaimed veterans’ funeral

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four unclaimed veterans were laid to rest at the Fort Sill National Cemetery this morning.

Louis Volak, Ronnie Richards, Donald Wilson and Ralph sandy are the names of the heroic veterans who were honored during a burial ceremony.

All four dedicated their lives, serving our country, in the Air Force, Army and Marine Corps. branches.

One veteran served in World War Two and the Korean War, while the others served during the Vietnam era.

Military Order of the Purple Heart member Bruce Dwyre said around 18 different organizations showed their respects this morning, and made sure these unclaimed veterans were not alone.

”It’s very important to honor those who have no one to claim for them or to speak for them, to honor their service so our heroes are not forgotten,” Dwyre said.

To see more information for all four veterans, you can visit the U-S Department of Veteran Affairs website.

Unclaimed Veterans

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton police respond to an injury crash
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

The fire burnt the Weavers' horse barn, trailer, boat and workshop to a crisp.
Comanche Co. family recovering after Sunday wildfire destroys property
Oklahoma House of Representatives approves Agriculture Day.
House of Representatives approves Agricultural Day
Apache Casino Hotel hosts Dancing for Children United event to raise money for an all-inclusive...
Apache Casino Hotel hosts Children United event
First Alert Weather 4pm
7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant, yet mild weekend ahead as the warming trend continues