Funeral changes for fallen firefighter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The funeral for the fallen Edgewater Park volunteer firefighter who died in a grassfire last Sunday, has been changed.

April Partridge’s funeral, was scheduled for 10 a.m. next Tuesday at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton.

It has now been pushed back to 11 a.m. at the McMahon Auditorium, following an update from Comanche County Emergency Management.

The funeral is open to the public, and officials hope that the community will make it out to pay their respects.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.