Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Funeral changes for fallen firefighter

By Mandy Richardson and Makenzie Burk
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The funeral for the fallen Edgewater Park volunteer firefighter who died in a grassfire last Sunday, has been changed.

April Partridge’s funeral, was scheduled for 10 a.m. next Tuesday at McMahon Auditorium in Lawton.

It has now been pushed back to 11 a.m. at the McMahon Auditorium, following an update from Comanche County Emergency Management.

The funeral is open to the public, and officials hope that the community will make it out to pay their respects.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Officials confirm inmate death at Comanche County Detention Center
Lawton officers respond to an injury accident by the Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport.
Lawton police respond to an injury crash
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

Ft. Sill National Cemetery hosts another unclaimed veterans’ funeral
Ft. Sill National Cemetery hosts another unclaimed veterans’ funeral
The fire burnt the Weavers' horse barn, trailer, boat and workshop to a crisp.
Comanche Co. family recovering after Sunday wildfire destroys property
Oklahoma House of Representatives approves Agriculture Day.
House of Representatives approves Agricultural Day
Apache Casino Hotel hosts Dancing for Children United event to raise money for an all-inclusive...
Apache Casino Hotel hosts Children United event
First Alert Weather 4pm
7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant, yet mild weekend ahead as the warming trend continues