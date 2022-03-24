House of Representatives approves Agricultural Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma House of Representatives has approved a resolution declaring Thursday, March 24, 2022, as Oklahoma Agriculture Day.

House Resolution 1046 was authored by House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee Chair Rep. Dell Kerbs.

The resolution states agriculture is one of Oklahoma’s leading industries and its associated production, processing and marketing segments provide a major source of employment for the state’s workforce.

It also states the performance of the agriculture economy is vital to maintaining the strength of Oklahoma’s economy, the standard of living for Oklahomans and the state’s presence in world trade markets.

