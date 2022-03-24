Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Kiowa County fire destroys home

A fire in Kiowa County burns down a home.
A fire in Kiowa County burns down a home.(KSWO)
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house has burned down in Kiowa County.

Snyder and Mountain Park Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the fire on Highway 183 north of Mountain Park.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire between two homes in about an hour, but one was a complete loss.

Mountain Park’s Fire Chief said it had no power to it and suspects it was vacant.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease
Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

Latest News

City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens
Overall, today will consist of pleasant temperatures with dry conditions!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead | 3/25AM
Officials said a man was driving east on Highland when he took a turn a little too wide,...
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Latest information from Sunday fires released
Oklahoma School for the Deaf releases ASL online program.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf class reaches students world-wide