Kiowa County fire destroys home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A house has burned down in Kiowa County.

Snyder and Mountain Park Volunteer Fire Departments were called to the fire on Highway 183 north of Mountain Park.

Officials said they were able to contain the fire between two homes in about an hour, but one was a complete loss.

Mountain Park’s Fire Chief said it had no power to it and suspects it was vacant.

Nobody was hurt.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.