McMahon Auditorium brings The Bellamy Brothers to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Bellamy Brother’s are coming to town, and performing for McMahon’s first ever concert.

The McMahon Authority and the City of Lawton have teamed up to bring the classic country duo to Lawton.

They decided to begin an annual Spring concert, as a way to bring the community together, while having fun.

Redbone Indian Tacos and Nice Ice Baby will be set up, offering food and drinks before the concert.

Arts and Humanity Administrator Jason Poudrier said is was only right for the first concert to be a country music one.

”The McMahon Authority wanted to host their own concert,” Pourdrier said. “So instead of waiting for shows to come to us, we wanted to host one of our own shows. We wanted to kind of give entertainment to the city of Lawton. As well as having the opportunity to make some money that can be put back into arts and humanity in Lawton.”

The vendors will be open at 5, and the concert will begin at 7 in the evening tomorrow.

Tickers are still available, you can click the link or purchase them at the door.

Tickets

