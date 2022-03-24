OBI will donate to Ukrainian blood banks
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging the community to donate blood and double their impact by saving local lives and supporting Ukrainian blood banks in a time of war.
From March 24 to March 31, OBI will make a $10 donation to the Global Blood Fund, supporting Ukrainian blood banks, for each donor who takes a t-shirt upon donation.
OBI’s staff will give each participating donor a sticker and a Support Ukraine Global Blood Fund card.
Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
