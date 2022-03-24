OBI will donate to Ukrainian blood banks

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging the community to donate blood and double their impact by saving local lives and supporting Ukrainian blood banks in a time of war.

From March 24 to March 31, OBI will make a $10 donation to the Global Blood Fund, supporting Ukrainian blood banks, for each donor who takes a t-shirt upon donation.

OBI’s staff will give each participating donor a sticker and a Support Ukraine Global Blood Fund card.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.

