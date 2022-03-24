Oklahoma schools prepare to charge full price for meals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Schools across Oklahoma are preparing to once again charge full price for breakfast and lunches.

They’ve been free for everyone since 2020.

But into anymore as the federal government cut money from a spending bill that would have covered free meals.

7NEWS reporter Sarae Ticeahkie explains to us what schools in the area are doing to make sure every student is fed.

Superintendent Hance tells me for the past couple of years, it’s been smooth sailing when it comes to free meals for all his students.

Now this coming Fall, it looks like their going back to full pay breakfast and lunch.

Cache Superintendent Chad Hance said for some students this will determine if they eat or not.

”Well now, parents are going to have to be watching their lunch balance, you know how much food and money on that balance,” Hance said. “How much is on that account, ya know do I need to put money in it. “

The price for breakfast is about 2 dollars a day and lunch about 3 dollars.

Students would be placed into different levels full-pay, reduced or free lunches.

Hance said all parents have the option to apply for help, which is based on their household income, which he said can be frustrating for some parents.

”What’s so frustrating, is you’ll see some families that just barely miss qualifying for it,” Hance said. “They should be able to apply for it, but the miss it by 100 dollars.”

I reached out to several other superintendents in the area.

Elgin Superintendent Nate Meraz said it’s difficult to go from having something free for so long, to now having to enforce full prices again.

While other superintendents said although free meals for everyone are no longer an option, there is still the option of free or reduced lunches for those who qualify.

As for Hance, he expects that kids will eventually be served less healthier foods too.

”We saw a tremendous increase in participation, a lot more kids were eating healthier foods from our cafeteria and our breakfast program,” Hance said. “Once we go back to when it’s full pay, we’ll probably see a drop in that.”

Superintendents urge parents to be on the look out and fill out the free of reduced meals application this coming Fall, to ensure all students who qualify will receive the benefits.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.