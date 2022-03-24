Oklahoma unemployment claims decrease, consistent with seasonal pattern

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has reported continued claims and the continued claims’ four-week moving average declined for the week ending March 12.

The OESC reports this is the seventh consecutive week the moving average has declined.

For file week ending in March 2, initial claims totaled 1,861, an increase of 306 claims from the previous week.

For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims’ four-week moving average was 1,614, an increase of 30 claims.

Continued claims have decreased from 12,0005 to 11,847, according to OESC.

Initial claims’; however, have increased, which is consistent with the seasonal pattern Oklahoma sees every year when comparing February and March claims.

