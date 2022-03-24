OSDH reports latest COVID-19 cases

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

The seven day average for new cases is 66, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH).

There were 459 new cases in the week of March 13 through March 19.

OSDH said southwest Oklahoma’s recent three day average of hospitalizations was 12 with 3 in the ICU.

There are currently 1,117 active cases in Oklahoma.

There has been a total of 1,031,448 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.