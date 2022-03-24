Expert Connections
Red Cross assists tornado victims

Red Cross assists in Kingston, Okla. tornado recovery.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
KINGSTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As damage assessments continue at least 70 homes have been destroyed or were damaged from Monday’s tornado.

The Red Cross closed the shelter at Kingston High School because no one stayed the two nights it was open.

They plan to stay at the Kingston High gym through Sunday, but to operate as a respite center and will distribute water, snacks and supplies to help people with cleanup.

Schools will resume on Monday, March 28.

Red Cross will have an emergency response vehicle driving through neighborhoods to deliver supplies, water and food.

