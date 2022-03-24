Expert Connections
Special needs cheerleading team invited to compete in World Cheerleading Championship

A special needs cheerleading team has been invited to compete in the World Cheerleading Championship. (Source: WPVI/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) - A special needs cheerleading team from New Jersey will soon be competing against the top cheer teams in the world.

The South Jersey Storm Twisters found out Monday that they would be going to the World Cheerleading Championship competition in Orlando, Florida, next month.

“This is going to be so amazing. I can’t wait to go there,” cheerleader Genevieve Sweeney said.

The team was celebrating World Down Syndrome Day when they got the news that they would be competing in the championship.

“I love them so much, my cheer sisters,” cheerleader Nina Gross said.

The Twisters’ director Shelly Nolan said the cheerleading organization only accepts five teams to compete.

The girls are scheduled to match up against the other teams in the championship being held at Disney World at the end of April.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to the World Championships, and I might be going to Epcot,” cheerleader Morgan Borner said.

Copyright 2022 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

