Tornado Damage Assessment from Severe Storms on Monday

A total of four confirmed tornadoes were reported to have touched down in Texoma during the severe weather event on Monday, March 21st. All tornadoes were located in either Jack or Montague counties in Texas. Here are the official storm survey reports that were conducted by the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth.

An EF-1 tornado touched down 5 miles southwest of Bowie, TX at 4:31 PM. Peak wind gusts were estimated to be around 95 mph. Path length of the tornado was around 2 miles, with a path width of 150 yards. It began on the north side of Lake Amon G. Carter along Hanging Tree road, where damage was found to multiple small barns and farm outbuildings, roof damage to several single family homes in the area, and tree damage resulting in snapped tree trunks and large broken limbs. A partially full water tank was transported from Hanging Tree road to FM-2583 road as the storm continued east-northeast. As the tornado moved northeast of the lake to Timber Oaks court, it caused heavy damage to a farm outbuilding where the roof was lifted and multiple walls collapsed. The tornado is believed to have lifted after crossing Elgin road around 4:36 PM.

An EF-1 tornado touched down 2 miles southeast of Bowie, TX at 4:34 PM. Peak wind gusts were estimated to be around 110 mph. Path length of the tornado was 5.2 miles, with a path width of 440 yards. It began on the south side of Bowie along State Highway 101 where damage was found to multiple single family residences including one home that shifted off the foundation causing the walls and roof to collapse caused by the aforementioned peak wind speeds. There were 3 injuries reported with damage in this area. As the tornado moved north-northeast along the eastern side of Bowie, many structures spanning from FM-3043 to just south of State Highway 59 and Haney road were damaged including several single family and manufactured homes where the roofs and walls where lifted and destroyed in places. Just before the tornado lifted, a manufactured home was destroyed with damage spanning 1/4 mile by this point in the path. The tornado was believed to have lifted around 4:39 PM.

Tornado Damage Surveys Near Bowie (KSWO)

Tornado in Bowie, TX

An EF-1 tornado touched down 6 miles east-southeast of Nocona, TX at 4:58 PM. Peak wind gusts were estimated to be around 110 mph. Path length of the tornado was around 5.2 miles, and a path width of 100 yards. It began on the southeast side of Nocona near Old Bonita road where a few sheds and small barns sustained damage along with damage to a number of large pecan trees across the area. As the tornado moved northeast it passed through a heavily wooded area with additional tree damage throughout before crossing Redbud Creek. As the tornado crossed FM-1956, a manufactured home in the path was separated from its undercarriage while a nearby single-family home sustained damage to its roof, several windows, and a small barn on the property. Tree damage extended through Saunders road to Cottonwood Creek road before the tornado is believed to have lifted around 5:06 PM.

Nocona tornado (KSWO)

An EF-3 tornado touched down 2 miles west-southwest of Jacksboro, TX at 3:45 PM. Peak wind gusts were estimated to be around 150 mph. A survey crew identified at least a 35 mile track of tornado damage stretching from southwest to northeast in Jack County. The heaviest damage was on the west and north side of Jacksboro, including extensive damage to an elementary school and a high school. There were a total of 9 injuries, in which was determined to all be minor. Further assessment continues from the NWS for the estimated path width and end time of the tornado.

Tornado Damage Survey Jacksboro (KSWO)

In Haskell county, multiple structures with roofs were gone and trailers were flipped over, one person had to be rescued from inside the trailer. A definite 100 yard path of damage occurred.

Other nearby reported tornadoes include:

- Kingston, OK (EF-1, 90 mph peak wind speeds)

- Buncombe, OK (EF-2, 115 mph peak wind speeds)

- Possum Kingdom Lake, TX (EF-1, 95 mph peak wind speeds)

- Fort Worth, TX (EF-1, 100 mph peak wind speeds)

- Wise County, TX (EF-0, 85 mph peak wind speeds)

- Cooke County, TX (EF-1, 105 mph peak wind speeds)

- Grayson County, TX (EF-2, 130 mph peak wind speeds)

Here are the total amount of tornado reports across the south recorded over the last several days. The National Weather Service has surveyed more than 70 tornado sites that were reported down Monday and Tuesday. We are awaiting the final number of tornadoes from the NWS that should be confirmed within the upcoming days.

Tornado reports across the south (KSWO)

