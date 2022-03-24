Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office discovered $3.3 million in drugs on Tuesday, March 22.

Officials discovered 75,000 fentanyl pills, 23 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of cocaine were seized after they pulled over a van for driving erratically.

Jamara Hennings, 29, was arrested and faced with federal prosecution.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is around $3,345,000.

