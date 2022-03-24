Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to million dollar drug bust

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Natascha Mercadante
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:07 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office discovered $3.3 million in drugs on Tuesday, March 22.

Officials discovered 75,000 fentanyl pills, 23 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of cocaine were seized after they pulled over a van for driving erratically.

Jamara Hennings, 29, was arrested and faced with federal prosecution.

The estimated value of the drugs seized is around $3,345,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest warrant issued in child pornography case
EulaliaSmith and Joesph Placker
Two charged for selling stolen items on Facebook Marketplace
OSBI releases identity of inmate who died at CCDC
Lawton man charged with manslaughter receives bond decrease

Latest News

City of Lawton’s utility bill portal opens
Overall, today will consist of pleasant temperatures with dry conditions!
First Alert Forecast: A beautiful weekend ahead | 3/25AM
Officials said a man was driving east on Highland when he took a turn a little too wide,...
Bystanders help man from vehicle fire
Latest information from Sunday fires released
Oklahoma School for the Deaf releases ASL online program.
Oklahoma School for the Deaf class reaches students world-wide